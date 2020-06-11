Premier League historical ranking: Giggs the best ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry | World News | Premier League | Soccer

Mirror The Mirror ’chose the best 10 in history. The winner is surprising, although it has merit.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry, two figures who went through the Premier League.

Photo:

Archive

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 09, 2020, 07:01 a.m.

England has had one of the most attractive leagues in Europe since it changed its image and adapted the Premier League in the early 1990s. Great figures have passed through English football, who have left their mark on the world and who are remembered for shining in teams such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The newspaper ‘The Mirror’ wanted to recognize the ten best players in the entire history of the Premier, and ended up leaving controversy over the choice of the winner.

Although many fans considered that the best could be Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo or Alan Shearer himself, the winner for the British medium was another: the Welshman Ryan Giggs, from Manchester United.

In the list there are four English players, two French, a Welsh, an Irish, a Portuguese and a single South American.

This is the top-10:

1- Ryan Giggs

2- Thierry Henry

3- Cristiano Ronaldo

4- Roy Keane

5- Eric Cantona

6- Paul Scholes

7- Alan Shearer

8- Wayne Rooney

9- Sergio Aguero

10- Frank Lampard

