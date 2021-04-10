Premier League: Harry Kane would condition his stay with Tottenham

The painting directed by Jose Mourinho It is not going through a great time, which has generated a lot of criticism in the English newspapers; despite that, the Spurs team is three units from Champions League spots.

Precisely, that ticket to the Champions League will be the one that ends up defining the future of its best player Harry Kane, who according to the Daily Mail, it would be forcing their exit at the end of the season, in case they do not qualify for the continental tournament.

Also read: Chivas: José Juan Macías would be the signing target of Olympique de Marseille

The source points out that Kane is tired of not winning titles and competing for important things at Tottenham, which is why he analyzes his future with Spurs, even the newspaper assures that his future would be in a Manchester team.

BOMBAZO in ENGLAND HARRY KANE would ask TOTTENHAM TO LEAVE if they don’t qualify for #UCL next season. (The Athletic UK) pic.twitter.com/AuguWi3DHi – ChiringuitoChampions (@chirichampions) April 10, 2021

Also read: Chivas: Why did José Juan Macías lose title to Vucetich?

It should be remembered that for months, several media have mentioned a possible arrival to a large team in Europe, including Real Madrid; However, it should be noted that the forward has a six-year contract, a situation that would cause Tottenham to ask for a large sum of money.