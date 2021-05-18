Premier League: Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham to sign with Manchester City

The scorer of Tottenham Hotspurs, Harry Kane, reportedly informed the board of the London team of his intention to leave the club this summer and according to unofficial reports, the English striker would continue his career at Manchester City, the recent champions of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League finalist.

The 27-year-old forward reportedly communicated his desire to go to the Tottenham board, arguing that he wants to go in search of sporting success, so he believes that el Manchester City it is the best option to continue your career.

English media indicate that City would pay about 100 million pounds sterling and could offer a better contract to Kane, who currently earns about 200 thousand pounds sterling with the ‘spurs’ team.

In addition to City, in Kane’s bid Manchester United and Chelsea appear on the radar, although the blues have little chance due to the rivalry they have with Tottenham.

Daniel Levy, president of Tottenham, is not convinced to sell Kane this summer, as he has three years left on his contract and they could easily retain him or wait for a ‘cannon shot’ to accept his sale.

