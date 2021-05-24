Premier League: Gareth Bale’s mysterious message about his future

Areth Bale, author of two goals this Sunday with Tottenham Hotspur, said that he will talk about his future after the European Championship and pointed out that “chaos” would form if he communicated it now.

The Welsh attacker is on loan to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

“I know what I’ll do, but it would create chaos if I speak up. I’m not thinking about anything other than the Wales national team,” Bale told Sky Sports microphones.

Gareth Bale with a goal has put Tottenham in the Conference League, he has taken Leicester out of the Champions League, he has put Chelsea in the Champions League and he has left Arsenal without European competitions. The one that the Welshman has rolled. pic.twitter.com/lKvGHalupH – World of Soccer (@ MundoDeFutbol02) May 23, 2021

Bale, after qualifying Tottenham for the Conference League, will play the European Championship, which starts on June 11, with Wales.