Premier League: Gareth Bale happy for his hat-trick with Tottenham

Gareth Bale, player of the Tottenham HotspurHe assured after scoring a hat trick that when he is happy he plays well.

The Welsh player made his first hat trick in three years, scoring three goals for the Sheffield United this Sunday.

Also read: Club América: Henry Martín is summoned to the match vs Pumas and would have minutes

“When I am happy I play well. I feel good right now and we are taking steps in the right direction. I just needed a few games in a row and that is what I have achieved now,” Bale said into the Sky Sports microphones.

Gareth Bale can say that he has converted at least one HAT-TRICK in the Spanish League, Club World Cup, Premier League, UEFA Champions League and match with his national team. Not bad for a player who started his career as a winger. CARDIFF EXPRESS. pic.twitter.com/rUDgHe550R – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 2, 2021

Also read: Rayados: Javier Aguirre launches challenging message prior to the Liga MX League

“I’m very happy to have achieved a hat trick, but more to have achieved the three points,” added the Welshman