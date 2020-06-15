Football’s fight against racism points in a new direction: to make those responsible repent, even if more than 30 years have passed.

An investigation by . ensures that Chelsea would be taken to the Superior Court by a group of players seeking redress for alleged racist abuse, in events that occurred in the 1980s and 1990s.

The case already had a breakthrough when the Premier League was forced to issue a public apology after an independent investigation found that former employee Gwyn Williams had attacked players up to 12 years old with explicit abuse by racists.

However, a group of former players now wants to go to court to seek redress for the damages, while the club’s attorneys deny any responsibility.

.’s investigation claims that the law firm Keoghs is fighting to challenge the cases, rather than telling the plaintiffs to take individual action against the former youth coach.

It is not the first time that Chelsea has been involved in a scandal, as last year it recognized cases of child sexual abuse at the hands of former coach Eddie Heath.

Williams, who spent 27 years at Stamford Bridge on various charges, has denied those alleged wrongdoings and has said it is an attempt to make him a scapegoat on the basis of partial and false accusations.

But the independent report ordered by Chelsea suggests that there are voices from various sources that Williams had repeatedly used derogatory terms towards black players.

The case is ongoing in court and has the sympathy of all the actors of the Premier, including Fifa, to get to the truth, which would be a firm step in the fight against racism in football.