The confusion over the official records of Sheffield United’s owners highlights a potential difficulty for the Saudi offer to buy rival Newcastle United: the issue of a conflict of interest.

03/14/2020 REUTERS / Scott Heppell

Photo: .

British media say the acquisition of the club by British magnate Mike Ashley by a group backed by Saudi Arabia is about to be approved, but the question of whether Sheffield United is linked to the Saudi government weighs on both teams and may return to focus when they will face each other next season.

The Premier League will not comment on its approval procedure. However, it is certain that the dilemma is without consideration, given the English football rules on club ownership.

These rules state that a person would be disqualified if “he is directly or indirectly involved or has any power to determine or influence the management or administration of another club”.

The question the Premier League needs to determine is whether Sheffield United, owned by Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, would be under the influence of Newcastle’s potential majority owners – the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, PIF.

A group led by British financier Amanda Staveley, with a Saudi investment of 80% of PIF, made an offer that would revolve around £ 300 million to buy British businessman Ashley’s club.

See too:

See how is the dispute for the Golden Boot 2019/2020

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

