This Wednesday the football of England will return: the Premier League and it was with the match between Manchester City and Arsenal, two clubs with great fans. They will also play Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United.

These two matches will serve to level the table of positions, since all the clubs will have 29 games played and will begin in equal conditions for the remaining 9 dates, which will be played until July 26.

With Liverpool having a 25-point lead over Manchester City, the draw will be in qualifying for international tournaments, the fight between that tournament’s top scorers and even relegation.

Here we tell you some facts and statistics that you surely do not remember about what has been played in the Premier League until now.

The highest scoring team: Although Liverpool is the first, the club that has scored the most goals is Manchester City. Guardiola’s have had 68 scores, while Klopp’s have 66.

The team with the most goals against: Aston Villa has received 56 goals and is in relegation positions. Norwich and Southampton follow, with 52 goals.

Those who are still in international competitions: Manchester City and Chelsea must play the remaining match of the last 16 of the Champions League. Guardiola’s men have a 2-1 lead against Real Madrid and Lampard’s are losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich, who is already champion. In the round of 16 of the Uefa Europa League there is only Manchester United and Wolverhampton, both with the second leg pending; The Reds play Lask with a 5-0 lead and the wolves’ surprising team is tied at one goal with Olympiacos.

The fight to be the scorer: Vardy leads the scorers table with 19 goals, followed by Aubameyang (17), Salah (16), Agüero (16). Below are Ings (15), and Mané (14).

Goals guaranteed: few are the parties that finish 0-0 in the Premier. On the last day it was only Wolves against Brighton and on average there is a minimum of one goal in each of the matches.