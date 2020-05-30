In the second division, 10 people in eight different clubs were diagnosed with the coronavirus

Football in England took another step towards its return, scheduled for June 17, after the coronavirus pandemic. After the British government on Saturday authorized sports activities to resume on Monday, the Premier League announced that no tests were positive for the covid-19 in the 1,130 tests carried out Thursday and Friday on players and club officials.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters was pleased with the government’s announcement, but said much still needed to be done to “ensure the safety of everyone involved”. “All major sports, including the Premier League, are working together with the digital, culture and media department to produce this third phase security protocol,” he said. “We could not have reached this point without the support of the government and the medical sector. If all goes well, we will be happy to resume the 2019/20 season in just over two weeks.”

92 games remain for the end of the season. All will be played without fans at the stadiums, but with full television coverage. With 82 points, Liverpool lead, with a 25 point advantage over Manchester City.

SECOND DIVISION

Ten people from eight clubs competing for the second English division tested positive for the coronavirus in tests on Thursday and Friday. 1,058 players and employees of the English Football League (EFL) were tested.

