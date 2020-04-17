Premier League clubs discussed on Friday how they could complete the season once the government determines that it is safe to resume sports activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

British authorities extended national confinement for another three weeks on Thursday, leaving uncertainty when players will be allowed to return to training or hold matches, even without fans in the stands, as expected.

The league realizes its plans that it will only be possible to play when there are enough tests available to detect COVID-19 and once there are medical services in the stadiums so as not to depend on the health authorities to face the pandemic.

It is part of what the league calls “complex planning scenarios” that are being designed around a period in a calendar to eventually be able to play with the “full support” of the government.

“The health and well-being of players, coaches, managers, team personnel and supporters are our priority and the league will restart only when there is a medical guideline,” the Premier League said in a statement. Today’s meeting with the shareholders (of the 20 teams) offered an opportunity to discuss a calendar model. We remain on target to complete the 2019-20 season, but at this time all dates are tentative as COVID-19 continues to impact. ”

Liverpool hold a 25-point lead at the top of the table with nine games to play in their quest to end a 30-year drought.

Belgium is the only one of the major European countries to want to end the first division season, a plan that UEFA is opposed to.

The last Premier League game was played on March 9 before the competition was suspended when Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus.

Extending the season well beyond its original conclusion, which was planned for mid-May, has created complications for players whose contracts expire on June 30.

FIFA has asked players and clubs to negotiate a contract extension after the seasons are over, while UEFA has drawn up plans for Europe’s leagues to resume activities for July and August.

The three divisions under the Premier operated by the English Football League announced plans on Friday that ensure that the remaining matches can be broadcast on television or via the internet.