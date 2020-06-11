Premier League: Dele Alli is sanctioned after mocking the coronavirus | Premier League | Soccer

Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

The FA decided to sanction Dele Alli after the publication of a video on their social networks.

The ‘spurs’ returned to victory.

Photo:

Taken from Twitter

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 11, 2020, 08:57 a.m.

Dele Alli does not stop generating controversy in England. The 24-year-old English playmaker has been sanctioned by the authorities of the FA after several months ago the footballer published a video on his Instagram account in which he mocks the coronavirus and laughs at an Asian person in a airport.

As reported by the English Football Federation, the Tottenham Hotspur player is sanctioned with a suspension match and a £ 50,000 fine. In addition, the footballer must attend an educational course, as part of the sanction.

“The Tottenham Hostpur player denied that his publication was against FA rules, by insulting, profanity or discrediting the game, constituting an aggravated failure, defined in the FA rules, as it included a reference, he says. or implied by race, color, ethnicity, or nationality, “the FA said in a statement.

After the notification of the British entity, Alli will miss the Premier League return match against Manchester United, which is scheduled for June 19.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again