It is true that the goalkeeper’s error is ten times more important than his successes. Everyone has their own story, but only a few are as questioned as David De Gea at Manchester United.

The mistake is part of football and he knows it, but every time he makes a mistake the required reference is: He earns £ 345 a week, he has just been renewed, he is the player with the best salary in the entire Premier League.

What if. But also the most erratic. According to statistics, the Spaniard leads the table with 7 notorious errors made in 67 starts.

It must be said that with the same failures Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) and Jordan Pickford (Everton) followed in 67 games, while Bernd Leno (Arsenal) had the same number in 61 appearances. Asmir Begovic, meanwhile, has five in just 24 games.

But last Friday’s mistake for both Steven Bergwijn’s goal, in the duel against Tottenham (1-1) was so notorious that they place him at the top of the classification. Although some placed Harry Maguire on the same echelon of guilt, experts focused on the goalkeeper, most notably Roy Keane, a Sky Sports commentator.

« I am surprised by that goal. I have seen a lot of football and to give that goal I am furious. I am amazed with Maguire and I am fed up with this goalkeeper. I would fight him at half-time, I would hit that guy. Maguire and De Gea, neither I wouldn’t even leave them on the bus after the game. Take a taxi back to Manchester … They are established international players. Do your job! We are not about winning the league, just being in the top four, « he said.

And his conclusion, strictly speaking, is not the first time that he has heard: « De Gea is the most overrated goalkeeper I have seen in a long, long time. »

De Gea, 29, is especially charged for a mistake against Watford in December, a ‘calamitous prank’ while entertaining himself on a backward pass and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin charged him and the latter mistake, after the long pause for the covid-19 coronavirus. Although if they want to fill themselves with motives, they may well review their performances with Spain, for example in the last World Cup … to oblivion!

They say that Manchester United is also concerned and has already taken a look at Dean Henderson, borrowed at Sheffield United, to put pressure on the Spanish. Patience with De Gea seems to be about to end …