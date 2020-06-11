Premier League: David Luiz mistakes that worry at Arsenal | Premier League | Soccer

A rehearsal prior to the Premier League return made it clear that the break hurt.

The Brazilian defender debuted with victory at Arsenal.

By:

Jenny Gamez

June 11, 2020, 12:23 p.m.

It is only a week before the return of the Premier League and it is time to test, play friendlies and see, for sure, how much the pause caused by the covid-19 coronavirus affected. At Arsenal, for example, they are already worried.

And the reason is not just the 3-2 loss to Brentford in the last friendly, but what the fans called “the horror show” of one of its flagship players, David Luiz.

What happened? That’s everyone wondering! With Arsenal up 1-0 in the second half, the footage shows the Brazilian losing the ball when pressure from two Brentford players comes in. He just fails.

And so one mistake after another. The emojis to the trend “Arsenal will descend” were immediate. Some worried about the problems the team went through against Brentford, who is not half as demanding as other Premier rivals, while a Tottenham fan simply commented: “Good luck, I will laugh to death next season when Arsenal be relegated. “

Is it for so much? A week after the restart of the competition, in which Arsenal must scratch a European quota at any cost, it is a fact that the suspension did damage … and there is little time to correct it.

