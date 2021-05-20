Premier League: David Beckham inducted into the hall of fame

The ex-footballer of the Manchester United and Real Madrid, David Beckham, was appointed a new member of the Hall of Fame of the Premier league, the English league announced this Thursday.

Beckham, who won six Premier League titles with United, shares the honor with other former English Premier League players such as Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

“The Premier League was a truly important part of my career and life, and I am delighted to have been recognized alongside those icons that I played, competed with and admired,” Beckham said in a statement.

️ 388 games for United

⚽ 85 goals

✔️ 101 assists

14 titles David Beckham was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/Nx2wW3KA4Y – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 20, 2021

The former player also celebrated that his inclusion in the Hall of Fame is due to the votes of the fans.

“I always said, during my soccer career and also afterwards, that I am very lucky for the incredible fans who support me until the end,” he said.