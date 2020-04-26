Things are moving faster than it looks in England. If there is not yet a defined protocol allowing to foresee a way out of the crisis for football, paralyzed by the epidemic of Covid-19, the draft of a project built with the government and representatives of other sports , who are also considering a return to competition, seems to be taking shape. There was not yet a fixed date or even a target date for the resumption of football in England. This is now the case. Because, according to the English daily The Times, the Premier League could resume on June 8 and end on July 27.

“Restart Project”

Premier League leaders have spoken with government officials to determine the framework for a recovery. Various measures had already been mentioned to make it possible: matches behind closed doors, or even disputed on neutral ground in a limited number of stadiums to avoid displacements, quarantining of players, systematic tests… They were all selected by the Premier League to fuel discussions with the government in the framework of the “Restart Project”, which has received the support of several majority shareholders of clubs in England.

400 people per stadium

The lack of tests, social distancing, hygiene standards and caps on the number of people allowed on site on match days are all subjects of interest to the authorities in anticipation of the relaxation of the restrictions currently in force. According to The Times and The Telegraph, the Premier League-sponsored recovery project foresees a maximum of 400 people per stadium, who must be tested before entering the enclosures themselves, carefully chosen according to the health framework to be defined. .