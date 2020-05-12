Premier League coronavirus: Raheem Sterling confesses fear and death of relatives by covid-19 | News today | Premier League | Soccer



























































































































The Manchester City attacker confesses that his family has already died from the coronavirus.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City and England.

Photo:



Archive

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 12, 2020, 06:00 a.m.

The possible return of the Premier League worries Raheem Sterling. The attacker, a figure of Manchester City and the England team, expects a lot of wisdom from the leadership not to accelerate the return of the League and put footballers and other people at risk, since the risk of getting infected by covid-19 continues being tall.

In a heartbreaking testimony, which is collected by “The Sun”, Sterling said that the coronavirus has touched him and has lost family members and has seen how other friends have also had to say goodbye to their loved ones due to the pandemic.

The forward confirmed that “I have a very close friend who has lost his grandmother. Members of my family have also died… So we have to be wise and take care of ourselves and those around us. ”

The figure of the team that Pep Guardiola leads, asked that all possible measures be taken to care for the soccer stars in the event of an eventual return to competition. That there is no desire or the return of the Premier is a risk. “We are all passionate about soccer, we all love soccer and we want it to come back. But we are going through a pandemic. When we return we must ensure that it is not for purely footballing reasons and that it is safe for everyone, ”said Sterling.

“Until that time comes, it’s not that I’m exactly scared, although a little reserved about it. At the same time, I am looking forward to this moment and that everything will go well when we return, “he concluded.

.