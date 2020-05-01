After a videoconference meeting on Friday, Premier League clubs have decided that they want the competition back, should the English government release. A new meeting, scheduled for May 8, will decide whether or not the competition will return.

On the same date, England will announce whether restrictive isolation measures should continue or not. If there is flexibility, the teams should try to maintain the season.

There are still nine rounds of the English Championship. Liverpool is the leader, with 82 points (Photo: Disclosure)

“At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today, the clubs discussed possible measures to plan the return of the 2019/20 season, when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

It was reiterated that everyone’s thoughts are with those directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Premier League’s priority is the health and safety of players, coaches, managers, club staff, fans and the entire community.

The League and the clubs are considering the first attempts to advance and will only return to training and playing with government guidance, under specialized medical guidance and after consultation with players and officials.

The League welcomed the creation of the government medical working group for the return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.

No decision was made at today’s general meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided about the “Project Restart”.

It was agreed that the PFA (Association of Professional Footballers in England and Wales), LMA (Association of League Coaches), players and managers are essential to this process and will be consulted later.

The clubs confirmed their commitment to end the 2019/20 season, maintaining the integrity of the competition and received government support. “

