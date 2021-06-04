Premier League: Chelsea renew Thomas Tuchel after winning UEFA Champions League

Chelsea coach, German Thomas Tuchel, has renewed his contract for two more years, until June 2024, as announced this Friday by the English club, recent winner of the Champions League.

The “blues” highlighted in a statement that the technician came to Stamford Bridge last January, replacing Frank LampardAnd, since then, he has “lifted” the team to fourth place in the English league, securing a place in the top European competition, and victory in the “Champions”.

“With Tuchel, Chelsea also reached the final of the English Cup, in which a single goal from Leicester defeated us, but we won a title two weeks later by beating Manchester City with an impressive choral display in Porto,” added the directive in the note.

Many Chelsea fans noticed something quite unusual amid the celebrations for the @LigadeCampeones final … – THE CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE (@ChelseaFC_Sp) June 3, 2021

TuchelFor his part, he declared himself “grateful” for the “experience” of the last few months: “Many more things will come and I am looking forward to taking the next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”

The German coach, who arrived at Chelsea in the middle of the season after being fired by French Paris Saint-Germain, has played 30 games for the London club, with a record of 19 wins, five losses and only 16 goals conceded.

“Our coach has been widely recognized for building end-of-season success on a team with extraordinary defense,” said Chelsea.

He also recalled that Tuchel became the first coach to reach two consecutive “Champions” finals with two different clubs last Saturday.

Contract extension to June 2024 for Thomas Tuchel. – Champions of Europe (@ChelseaFC) June 4, 2021

“Unlike the previous season with Paris Saint-Germain, Tuchel led the ‘blues’ to a historic victory to lift our second Champions League,” the club concluded.

Chelsea could add one more title on August 11 in Belfast, where they will face Europa League champion, Spanish Villarreal, in the Super Cup final.

