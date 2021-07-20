Premier League: Chelsea look to get rid of Werner to face ‘Operation Haaland’

The ‘let out before entering’ is burned in the summer market 2021. Even the richest clubs – we will see what happens with PSG – must ‘lighten’ their squads before facing new additions.

This is the case of Chelsea, current Champions of the Champions League, and that last year invested 247 million! in signings. Apparently, according to the ‘Daily Mail’, the ‘blues’ are looking for accommodation in half of Europe for Timo Werner.

The German international recalled at Stamford Bridge a year ago from RB Leipzig. It came in exchange for 53 million … but it has not ‘curdled’. He closed last season with 12 goals and 15 assists in 52 games, but he was especially foolish in front of goal on overt occasions. In fact, he only scored six goals in 35 Premier games.

Werner still has four years left on his contract, but Chelsea will be willing to ‘sacrifice’ him. Moreover, according to ‘Sky Sports Germany’, the current European champion would have offered Werner as a ‘trade piece’ to deal with the signing of Erling Haaland … but Borussia Dortmund would have rejected the operation.

The Norwegian ‘9’ continues to be Chelsea’s primary objective to reinforce the forward … but, if Werner does not come out, they will have to face new routes to make the operation viable.