Premier League: Chelsea enters the dispute to sign footballer Achraf Hakimi from Inter

The set of Chelsea of the Premier League and champion of the Champions League, would enter the dispute for the signing of footballer Achraf Hakimi from Inter de Milan, that would be free at this summer market.

According to information from the sports media Corriere dello Sport, the Blues team would enter the dispute for the services of the Moroccan footballer, who belongs to the Italian team and seeks $ 80 million for its sale.

A few days ago the interest of Paris Saint Germain of Ligue 1 for this footballer sounded strong, so the bid would be between these two teams to obtain the services of this side defender, one of the most sought-after in European football.

In recent weeks there has been talk of the possible departure of some important Inter players, due to a crisis that the club is going through, as seen with the departure of Antonio Conte and the possible sale of Achraf Hakimi to PSG.

Chelsea are interested in Achraf Hakimi but PSG are leading the race for him. The blues have Adama Traore on their list. ️[@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/D6jWTjI9DL – Chelsea FC (@ChelseaGoleador) June 1, 2021

