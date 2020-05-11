The fluttering of the butterfly in England that will cause an earthquake in Spain? Something like that, keeping the proportions.

A completely unexpected move would occur in the Premier League, if the arrival of billionaire Mohamed bin Salmán, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, was approved. While waiting for the purchase guarantee, for around £ 300 million, he would already have a first name on his shopping list: Gareth Bale.

The newspaper Marca de España assures that the Welsh is one of the priorities of the Arab and anticipates that, in the face of the economic crisis due to the covid-19 coronavirus, there would be no way to retain it, as happened in the past market with the offer of the Chinese Super League , which in the end did not crystallize, despite the fact that relations with DT Zinedine Zidane were already broken.

However, not all is good news because, according to the latest market valuations, the price would be around 40 million euros, much less than the 75 million that Madrid intended before the pandemic.

Bale stayed, a little stubborn and to maintain his income of 18 million euros per season, but throughout the course he only adds 3 goals in 18 appearances. There Madrid already lost. And he could continue losing because now the player is the total owner of the situation, if you take into account that without playing he will continue to bill a very high salary in the White House for two more years, and if he leaves he would do an equally profitable business by making sure in a team that, economically, will be the only one that can hit the table in the next Premier market.

In the end, Bale wins … but the Colombian James Rodríguez could also win, by rebound, who would take off the pressure of having to go out now, at any price, to the first League that raises his hand even without being the more attractive, as the salary bill would ease in Real Madrid and he could afford to wait for the end of his contract, in June 2021, and leave with the free agent commission.

