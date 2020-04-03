Apr 3 (.) – The Premier League reported on Friday that its clubs will consult with footballers about a proposed 30% reduction in wages and that the season will resume only when it is “safe and appropriate.”

The league accepted that the idea of ​​playing again in early May is impractical and noted that it would keep the restart date under “constant review.”

While there has been speculation about a shortened season or even an early end to the campaign, the Premier said her goal is to complete all remaining league games and cups.

“However, any return of the activity will take place only with the full support of the government and when medical guidance allows it,” he added in a statement.

In addition, the teams approved a disbursement of £ 125 million (about $ 153 million) for clubs in the minor divisions, which are facing serious financial difficulties due to the health crisis.

Much of the focus of this week’s talks has been on the issue of player salaries as long as there is no competition.

The league said its clubs “unanimously agreed to consult their players about a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30% of total annual compensation.”

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire asked his teammates to donate 30% of their wages to local hospitals, and the team supported the move.

($ 1 = 0.8163 pounds)

(Report by Simon Evans; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)