Premier League: Arsenal would enter the dispute for the signing of Jesús Manuel Corona

The directive of the Arsenal of the English Premier League, He would be very interested in taking over the services of the footballer Jesús Manuel Corona from Porto of the Liga NOS, to reinforce the Gunners attack for next season.

According to information from the sports media “Daily Mail” in England, the Gunners board is very interested in the Mexican player, after a possible departure of the Spanish player Héctor Bellerín.

Read also: Liga MX: Hugo González leaves Rayados de Monterrey and arrives at FC Juárez, confirms Ferretti

Arsenal would join the Sevilla teams in the Spanish League and Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A, as the teams interested in signing the Azteca footballer as reinforcement, who has had important campaigns defending the Porto shirt.

Jesús Manuel Corona is a multifaceted player who can play as a winger on both wings, and he has also sometimes been used as a right winger, performing very well in that position.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content