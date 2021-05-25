Premier League: Arsenal suffer heavy loss for the 2021-22 season

Dani Ceballos, a Real Madrid player on loan to Arsenal, confirmed on Tuesday the end of his adventure at the English club, after two years on loan.

The Spanish midfielder arrived in 2019 at the ‘Gunner’ team on loan and after a good season he extended the loan for another year.

“It has been a difficult year for many reasons. Especially because we have missed our fans at Emirates. Even so, I assure you that I will never forget your support and your love at all times. I am sure that Arsenal, like the historic and great team that it is, will once again be among the best and winning titles. The club and the fans deserve it, “he said in a statement.

Ceballos, 24, has played 40 games this season, divided between the Premier League, the Europa League and the League Cup, in which he has distributed three assists.

“I wish you the best and all the successes that will surely come. Goodbye and thank you for everything,” Ceballos said goodbye.