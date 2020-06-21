Mesut Özil arrived at Arsenal in 2013 promising to be one of those players who would revolutionize the ‘gunner’ team and put him back in the elite positions in Europe. But the performance was not as expected, with high peaks and others very low, the German today is classified as a ‘ruin’ in the main British media.

The ‘Daily Mail ‘has published a note in which it related the performance of the former Real Madrid soccer player, with the high salary he receives per season. Leaving as a result an astonishing figure, after the steering wheel does not reflect its value on the field of play.

As reported by the British media, the German charges 350,000 pounds a week (387,000 euros), and that is that the figure does not support his numbers in this season, since so far he has scored only one goal and has given three assists in 23 games disputed.

Against this background, the English media continued to show ‘chilling’ figures in terms of the money Arsenal spends holding the player on the roster: « In the 45 weeks since the season started, it has cost Arsenal £ 15.75 million just in wages (€ 17.4 million), £ 15.75 million per goal (€ 17.4 million) and € 5.25 million per assist The Gunners have played 1,968 minutes without Özil on the pitch, for which they have paid £ 8,003 for minute « , published the Sport newspaper, which compiled the information given by the ‘Daily Mail’.

But the figures do not stop there, the English newspaper delved into the subject and ensured that each pass by Mesut Özil (45.7 on average per match) represents around 16,600 euros and each ticket (one per match) costs Arsenal 872,250 euros.

It must be remembered that the world champion soccer player with Germany in 2014 was one of the players who refused to reduce his salary in times of pandemic and institutional crisis, a fact for which he still remains the center of various criticisms. Is Arsenal losing money with Özil ?. Will the German have a new rematch? Obviously the figures do not support it.