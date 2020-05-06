Premier League: Application that will allow fans to interact during games | Technology news | Premier League | Soccer























































































































The initiative seeks that fans can continue to be a vital part of the show.

Old Trafford Stadium.

Photo:



EFE

By:

Christian Amézquita

May 06, 2020, 05:00 p.m.

The Premier League is gradually organizing itself to fulfill its long-awaited return. The fans look forward to the possibility of seeing their teams again, of course from the safety of their homes.

Precisely because of the above, a novel application has been developed that will not let the team-hobby relationship die, in the midst of the world crisis due to the coronavirus.

‘Myapplause’ was created by the German company hack-CARE and will take care of taking all the fans’ emotions to the stadium where their favorite team plays. Thus, virtually, each party will have its special touch.

The application offers five different interaction possibilities: support, applause, chants, boos and whistles, both for the local public and the visitor. Of course, each club will have the option of leveling sounds so that one prevails over the other, thus maintaining the advantage for the locals.

The methodology for its use is simple: the fan enters the app, chooses which game he wants to follow, then chooses his team and a window with the aforementioned options immediately opens. The sounds, which will take a tenth of a second to emit, will sound more or less intense depending on the number of clicks they have.

For now, clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are planning to implement such an initiative, which will be free if they offer a financial donation to developers. For now, ‘Myapplause’ costs one euro and does not impose additional amounts.

.