The Premier League already has a return date, it will be Wednesday June 17, as agreed by all the clubs in England in a videoconference this Thursday, the same day that Series A announced their return for June 20, the minister announced. of Italian Sports, Vincenzo Spadafora, after interruption of the championship from March 9 due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

He also reported that there is a possibility that a week before, soccer returns to the country with the semifinals of the Italy Cup. “We have said from the first moment that football would resume only in safety conditions. Now Italy is reopening and it is correct that football is also back ”, assured the minister after the meeting with Italian media.

In the next few hours, Serie A will decide on what date the championship will end, which still has twelve days to play, in addition to four games postponed, corresponding to the last date played. Meetings behind closed doors and with a maximum of 300 people in the stadium are some measures of the sanitary protocol for the return of Calcium.

Liverpool almost champion

English League matches postponed for Matchday 28: Manchester City vs. Arsenal and Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa; They will be the ones who start the resumption of the championship because these teams today have one less game in the classification. With the competition up to date, the remaining 90 matches will be played from the weekend of June 19-21.

The goal to be met by the Premier League and the English Federation is to be able to complete the competition before August 1. Subsequently, the FA Cup final is expected to be played on August 8, that is, a week later. Knowing that the return of soccer was near, the teams have been training for more than a week and this week in addition to this, the exercises with contact were approved, which has proven to be the previous stage before playing a game.

The prayers of Liverpool and their fans were heard and they can already count the remaining days for a possible celebration of the championship, but from their homes. The Klopp-led team is 25 points above Manchester City, and could claim champion for the first time in 30 years if City fails to win on June 17 against Arsenal and they do their thing on the weekend of their return.

An example to follow

The European leagues that are close to resuming their march have taken the example of the good march that the Bundesliga has been up to today. With three days already played, they have revealed only eight infections of Covid19 in almost 3000 tests carried out. A definitive boost for the rest of the leagues that valued their return. In the Premier League so far, 12 positive cases have been confirmed in the more than 2,700 contagion tests carried out. Its players and coaching staff will continue to perform the tests, twice a week until the end of the competition.