Two defeats are the balance of Arsenal on its return to competition in the Premier League, a very compromising situation in the face of qualifying for European positions.

But it is not the last of the bad news that the club faces, as a player would have tested positive for the covid-19 coronavirus, according to .s.

According to the media, the case was known before the duel between Arsenal and Manchester City, in the official restart of the Premier, and the affected player was isolated for 7 days, according to protocol, while two other people who « had close contact « 14 days were isolated with him.

The source assures that the club, in its own records at its headquarters, obtained negative results, so they believed that the first test was a « false positive ». They waited for the next round of tests and, two days before the encounter with City, the player returned negative, so that he and the other two isolates were available.

The revelation by .s confirms not only that the Premier is following its schedule even with the appearance of positive cases, but it also comes at a tough time for Arsenal, which sportsmanship seems not to start yet.