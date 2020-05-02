Premier: Fabregas joke about Leicester upset Tottenham | Premier League | Soccer























































































































The Spanish published a controversial comment on Twitter about the 2016 campaign.

Cesc Fábregas, Spanish player.

Photo:



.

By:

Jenny Gamez

May 02, 2020, 10:56 a.m.

Cesc Fábregas has a reputation for being funny, a joker, and a type of good humor. Not surprisingly, he maintains close ties of friendship with many of his former colleagues, as is the case of Lionel Messi.

Well, in the last few hours he has awakened comments of all kinds with a trill that generated a lot of controversy … first bewilderment and then laughter on one side and tantrums on the other.

“Today 4 years ago we won the Premier League,” he wrote in a first trill on Twitter. And then he completed: “for Leicester City”.

Today 4 years ago we won the Premier League – Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@ cesc4official) May 2, 2020

Quickly there were dozens of comments, which went through the ‘Not Funny’ (Not funny) and then added some insults.

What was he talking about? Fabregas refers to a match, on May 2, 2016, at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Tottenham. The ‘Spurs’ won 2-0 and that was what they needed to extend the title definition by two more days, but the goals of Cahill and Hazard buried the illusion as the 2-2 draw served Ranieri’s Leicester the title of the Premier, the first in its 132-year history.

And why did Fábregas celebrate? Because he played that game with the Chelsea jersey, because he was the engine to recover and reach the tie and because he played before at Arsenal, one of his most beloved clubs and protagonist of a bitter rivalry with Tottenham in North London. Indirectly, Fábregas helped avoid the ‘Spurs’ title. You will already understand where the insults come from on social networks …

