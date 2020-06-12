The shirts of the Premier League players will have the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ instead of the names of the footballers for the first 12 games once the season resumes on Wednesday.

The campaign logo will remain on t-shirts until July 26, the end of the postponed season following the coronavirus pandemic.

The players have expressed their desire to take advantage of the spotlights received by the parties to join the growing calls to eradicate racial injustice in society after the death of the African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white policeman in Minneapolis on May 25.

“We, the players, stand together with the sole objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it is registered, in bringing about a global society of inclusion, respect and equality of opportunity for all, regardless of color or creed,” he said. the template in a joint statement on Friday.

“This symbol is a sign of unity on the part of all players, staff, clubs, officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”

Players from various teams were caught on camera this week putting one knee on the ground during training as part of an anti-racist gesture that spread after the death of Floyd, who died after police hit his knee with his knee for several minutes. even after he implored to be allowed to breathe and stopped moving.

The rules of the game prohibit “any motto, slogan or political, religious or personal image” in the game day uniform. But the English Football Association said “common sense” will apply when evaluating the context of the messages on the field of play.

This happens after FIFA took a new stance as German league players displayed the phrase “Justice for George Floyd” on or under their jerseys.