As we well know, premenstrual syndrome is a series of symptoms that they appear in women during the first and second week before menstruation. The most common symptoms that come with this syndrome are abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, breast tenderness, sudden mood swings etc.

Premenstrual syndrome is a physical condition suffered by a considerable number of women, affecting his life style, because pain prevents them from doing their activities such as going to school, work and keeps them in bed for several days, making women have bad days.

At present there is no clinical diagnosis for premenstrual syndrome. However, if you suffer from these symptoms, when going to the doctor he will ask you about your menstrual cycles, the symptoms, the duration of your period. To do an analysis and not confuse symptoms with other health problems such as chronic fatigue, thyroid, or mood disorders.

How to avoid the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome?

With the correct treatment, the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome can be reduced. In some cases, with a change in healthy habits, the changes can be noticed, while in others, a treatment with medication is applied, depending on the case of the patient. In the case of habits, the ones you should change are the following:

Eating and a good diet is the best way to reduce symptoms and various health problems. Experts recommend that you eat less and more frequently, to reduce bloating and satiety. Limit your salt intake. Eat a wide variety of fruits and vegetables to decrease swelling and fluid retention. Avoid drinking alcohol and coffee.

Exercise has a positive impact on your body. By exercising you prevent your body from feeling fatigue and negative mood swings like depression. With 30 minutes of physical activity is more than enough.

Change your habits that can generate stress. Your habits are a fundamental piece for the proper functioning of your body like sleeping eight hours a day, stretching your muscles and doing relaxation exercises like yoga, doing massages in the abdomen area.

