The news awaited by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and the occasional powerful club hoping to do business with him, would be a given: The Premier League gave the green light to the purchase of Newcastle, for £ 300m.

According to the British press, the consortium representing Amanda Staveley now only has to pay the funds to take over the historic British team.

According to The Sun newspaper, once the funds and documentation pass the filters, the sale announcement will be made, which according to the calculations would occur towards June 1.

Newcastle fans hope the business will include the departure of current owner Mike Ashley, whom they blame for two declines in his 13 years of dire management.

The illusion is total not only from the fans but also from some teams that look favorably on possible business deals with Newcastle, one of the few that will have financial health, the product of this millionaire purchase, to undertake signings.

Precisely one of them is James Rodríguez, because he would be, according to press versions, on the radar of the English team, if there were no other brilliant signings such as the return of Gareth Bale to the Premier. Florentino Pérez is pending all these details.

It is said that Newcastle would be targeting a change of coach, since Steve Bruce, the current coach, would not guarantee the success of a Mauricio Pochettino or a Rafa Benítez. The first would be great news for James to sign up, as he has praised him in the past. The second would be disastrous: he was the first coach who sentenced him to the substitution in Real Madrid.

Newcastle, where Faustino Asprilla also knew how to shine, will change owners and the new one will spare no expense. It was the news that many expected …

