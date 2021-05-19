Premature infants age earlier

A unique study using epigenetic markers to track biological aging has found that children born prematurely, with extremely low birth weight, appear to age faster than girls born prematurely with a similar birth weight.

It’s unclear why, but the research, carried out by scientists at McMaster University, suggests that the health of male premature survivors should be closely monitored throughout their lives.

What weight is considered extremely low?

Boys weighing less than a kilogram age faster than men. They are usually 4.6 years older than children of normal birth weight. However, This difference was not found between premature girls and girls born after nine months of gestation.

The scientists noted that “the rate of aging may be influenced by the physiological stress management of children before birth and in the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital after birth.”