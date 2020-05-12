Scientists at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York concluded after a study that the vast majority of patients with COVID-19 generate antibodies

A scientific study of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, still pending a last revision by the scientific community, concludes that the vast majority of mild cases of COVID-19 they generate antibodies for a time, which would allow them to do normal life to people who have passed the disease without fear of contagion.

The study has been preliminarily published in MedRxiv and about fifteen scientists from the prestigious Mount Sinai have participated, including the director of the research, the Spanish pathologist Carlos Cordón-Cardó.

The research was carried out on a thousand 434 candidates who had passed the disease or believed that they had passed it. “People with confirmed or suspected SARS-CoV-2 infection were examined by PCR to detect the presence of the viral genome and using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay to detect the presence of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 peak, ″ explains the study.

The result was that all but three confirmed SARS-CoV-2 patients, 624 people, “seroconverted (name given to the appearance of antibodies) to the peak of SARS-CoV-2, while only 37.4 percent of patients suspected of SARS-CoV-2 seroconverted. “

If we take advantage of the first group, those confirmed with the virus, it means that 98 percent generated antibodies, although it is unknown for how long. In any case, “PCR positivity was detected up to 28 days after resolution of symptoms.”

Scientists at Mount Sinai have thus come to a conclusion: “The vast majority of COVID-19 confirmed patients seroconvert, potentially providing immunity to reinfection.”

According to the count of the Johns Hopkins UniversityMore than 4.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, while almost 286,000 have died so far from the disease.

With information from EFE