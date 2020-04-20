A fantastic lineage of crocodile relatives, which developed for species of fast-swimming marine predators at a time when dinosaurs dominated Earth, has adapted to life in the oceans with a fundamental evolutionary modification that is also found in whales.

4/20/2020. Dmitry Bogdanov / Handout via REUTERS

Photo: .

But crocodiles did this 100 million years ago.

Studies published on Monday detail changes in the vestibular system – present inside the ear and responsible for the sense of balance – of marine crocodiles of the order Thalattosuchia, which appeared in the Jurassic period about 182 million years ago and became extinct in the period Cretaceous approximately 125 million years ago.

Like whales, Thalattosuchias have undergone major changes in the skeleton as they evolved from terrestrial ancestors, transforming limbs into fins, optimizing their bodies and developing a tail fin to ensure a strong swim.

They also altered their sensory systems as evidenced by changes in the inner ear revealed in CAT scans of fossilized skulls from Thalattosuchias. Three semicircular channels that have become wider and smaller when compared to the terrestrial ancestor.

Whales, which first appeared 50 million years ago, have similar inner ear anatomy, which evolved independently of the Thalattosuchias.

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

