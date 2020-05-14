Anchovies prehistoric: the terror of the seas. Scientists discovered the remains of two old fish that had teeth in the lower jaw and a huge saber tooth on top.

These now extinct fish are so strange that there are no other known fish, alive or dead, that look like them.

Fish teeth are so strange that scientists named one of them Monosmilus chureloides, which comes from the Greek words monkeys (unique) and smil’e (knife) and chureloids which refers to a demon with big teeth from folklore from several countries in South Asia, including Pakistan, where the fossil was unearthed.

The mass extinction of the end of the Cretaceous saw about 75 percent of all species disappear on Earth. Similarly, the loss of large predatory species left vacant ecosystems for new species to arrive.

The newly discovered fish species are believed to be among the lineages that attempted to exploit these gaps by diversifying and evolving new adaptations, said Alessio Capobianco of the University of Michigan.

Capobianco is the lead author of a study describing the newly discovered fish species. The earliest saber-toothed anchovy fossil dates back 54 million years, while the last one they found was 45 million years old, indicating that they existed for at least nine million years.

The fossils analyzed represent a new group of large-bodied clupeiform fish, an order that includes anchovies and herrings. These new species are characterized by a single row of tusk-like teeth in the lower jaw, and none in the upper jaw is another single giant tusk.

Likewise, Capobianco said that jaws like this are “Completely unique and unprecedented in any other fish.”

He added that the saber tooth is slightly offset from the center, which gives the fish a slightly asymmetrical appearance and makes it even more unusual.

The two fossils of the genus Clupeiform and Monosmilus found in Belgium and Pakistan, respectively, were adapted to be larger with lower jaw fangs and a single upper saber tooth.

Monosmilus chureloides, lived about 45 million years ago, during the Middle Eocene, in the shallow seas of what is now Pakistan.

It was 1 meter long.

Explaining why these huge saber-toothed anchovies can emerge, Capobianco said this point in the story was when most of the major predatory fish lineages evolved. These include tuna, barracuda, and mackerel.

“Organisms like saber-toothed anchovies can be called fall failed evolutionary experiments’: short-lived groups that did not survive to this day with remarkable ecologies that cannot be predicted on the basis of living species. “

Use of your teeth

According to Capobianco: «Live species with large tusks use them in different ways: some use to stab or impale their prey, others use them to make their mouths a kind of cage or trap for smaller fish. For saber-toothed anchovies, this is purely speculative for now, as there are no good modern analogues with a comparable set of teeth. “

It is unknown why these species were ultimately unsuccessful. One suggestion is that competition with other predatory fish led to their extinction.

Likewise, “Climate change some 40 million years ago may also have played a role, but we know very little about these extinct fish to really say anything right now.”ended

The findings were published in the Royal Society Open Science.

