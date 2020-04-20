The latest news about Coronavirus (COVID-19) has scared many pregnant women. “They are struggling to continue prenatal care, mainly because they are afraid of being seriously contaminated and thus putting their own health and that of the baby at risk,” says Dr. Patrícia Peres, a gynecologist and obstetrician who works in Jundiaí- SP.

According to her, information regarding pregnancy and COVID-19 is still limited and further clarification will occur over time, as the consequences of the epidemic are identified.

On the other hand, the moment allowed the expansion of new patient care systems, such as the use of telemedicine, through online video consultations. “The fear of infection with the coronavirus caused people to be quarantined and isolated, but some services such as medical care and other health services are essential, they cannot stop,” recalls the doctor.

“It is believed that pregnant women suffer changes in the functioning of the body and immunity, which may make them more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including the coronavirus and therefore, all care is necessary and isolation would be an important measure”, she highlights.

But contrary to what was expected, based on the findings of H1N1 infection, COVID-19 in pregnant women has not been shown to be more severe or more frequent. The expert says that recent scientific studies indicate that the majority of patients with infection with the new Coronavirus (80 to 85%) will present the mild form of the disease and will be instructed to perform rest, hydration and medication to relieve symptoms, with isolation at home .

“Thus, the lethality is similar to that of the young adult, that is, pregnant women can be contaminated and have severe conditions in the same proportion of the young population”, he says.

However, despite the fact that pregnant women are not the most at risk, they must redouble their care to avoid contamination, as their serious illness, as in any important systemic disease, can compromise fetal health, including the risks associated with preterm birth.

Thus, prenatal care must be maintained to ensure safety and adequate monitoring for the future mother and her baby, highlights the doctor, who in addition to maintaining face-to-face care for all pregnant women with hygiene and safety measures in her office, also started appointments by telemedicine.

“Online consultations allow immediate contact with the patient, being able to evaluate exams, answer questions, exchange prescriptions and advise patients on the need to seek emergency care in the Emergency Room, for example, or the need to reschedule an in-person consultation for better evaluation. “, he explains.

She also clarifies that emergency gynecological care, such as severe menstrual changes, infections and discharge should also be in person, as there is no way to prescribe the correct treatment without face-to-face clinical examination. “There is also no way to certify the evolution of pregnancy without examining, measuring blood pressure, measuring uterine height, listening to the baby’s heartbeat, among other clinical parameters”, he adds.

Federal Law No. 13,979 / 2020, which provides for measures to deal with the public health emergency of international importance arising from COVID-19, establishes that any measures that are taken must safeguard the exercise and functioning of public services and essential activities.

In addition, Federal Decree No. 10,282 / 2020 establishes that medical and hospital services, public or private, are essential, and must be kept in operation. As of March 19, the law that allows remote medical care, called telemedicine, was also enacted.

Thus, prenatal consultations must be maintained during the period of the epidemic, as this is specific care, which aims to maintain maternal and fetal health, according to FEBRASGO (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics) and Ministry of Health.

The periodicity of consultations and complementary exams must be sufficient to ensure adequate care for each pregnant woman. “It is necessary to avoid excessive visits to places with closed environments and / or crowded people, which increase their risk of contact with an individual affected by COVID-19”, reinforces the doctor.

According to Dr. Patrícia, although humanity is going through a new and difficult situation, this moment also allowed the opening for new health planning and solutions “Thinking about it, I have managed my schedules, in person or by online video, with ethics, responsibility and trust “, he concludes.

Dra. Patrícia Peres

Graduated in Medicine by the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo – Faculty of Medical Sciences of Sorocaba. Specialist in Gynecology and Obstetrics by the Faculty of Medicine of Jundiaí and by the Brazilian Federation of Associations of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FEBRASGO / SOGESP) and in Assisted Human Reproduction by the Sapientiae Institute and Faculty of Medicine of Jundiaí.

Website: https://patriciaperes.com.br

See too:

Check out who only defended a shirt in his career

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

