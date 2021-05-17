Pregnant woman dies in car accident in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

A pregnant woman and a man were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday night in Homestead.

The four-car accident happened near Campbell Drive, right next to Homestead Hospital.

“And out of nowhere, I heard boom! Like an explosion, “said Yoani García, who lives right next to where the accident occurred and helped when she heard the crash, finding a man with quite serious injuries at the scene.

“We were trying to open the door,” Garcia said. “Then, five minutes later, the police arrived and tried to hit her with the stick. Bang bang… couldn’t break it, “but Garcia kicked the window and pulled the man out.

His hands are still hit by the glass. “I took everything off. Me and the other guy who helped me put the guy down, “Garcia said.

The aftermath of the four-car crash left a gaping hole in the sidewalk bushes.

This Sunday afternoon, traffic investigators returned to the scene to further investigate the cause of the accident. Speed ​​was possibly a factor, police said.

The woman was eight months pregnant, confirmed the police, who have not yet revealed the identities of the victims.

Garcia says he’s glad the man he saved is okay. “All I have to tell you is to be careful driving,” he warned.