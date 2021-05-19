Pregnant tourists are “a threat to national security”; They report baby scams in New York and other states

Almost three years after three newborns were stabbed in a “birthing center” in Queens (NYC), the young aggressor babysitter will not face trial, and makeshift, unregulated maternity wards like this one for foreign women have multiplied in New York City, and perhaps the rest of the country as well.

Some immigration experts call the industry of “birth tourism” that supports these baby business as a threat to the National security, since I know they aggressively promote overseas as places for mothers to come to automatically give birth to US citizens, at the expense of national taxes.

Yu Fen Wang was working as a babysitter at “Meibao Birthing Care Center” in Flushing on September 21, 2018 when she attacked three newborns, along with two adults, while shouting that she was trying to kill wolves.

Wang “turned out not to be responsible due to a mental illness or defect and was admitted to a mental health facility” two months later, a spokeswoman for the Queens prosecutor told the New York Post.

The attack opened a glance at the thriving undercover baby tourism industry in NYC, where future moms visiting the United States, often with immigration assistance and paperwork from one of these centers, They give birth at a local hospital often paid for with taxpayer money and then spend weeks recovering in those makeshift shelters. Often the facility is nothing more than a bedroom or a divided space within a private home. The moms then return home with their baby, a legitimate US citizen.

Surprisingly, The 2018 crime in Queens apparently did little to dissuade foreign nationals from continuing to flood these New York hubs, or to prompt local authorities and agencies to begin cracking down on closing or regulating them.

The New York Post recently found Chinese-language ads promoting more than 80 local centers, most in Flushing. A visit to several of the advertised addresses revealed that they were private homes. And the phrase “go to the United States to give birth to a baby” threw 6.3 million results last week on the Chinese search engine Baidu.

These maternity businesses appear to be unlicensed and unregulated, advertising abroad and on portals by touting deep-rooted traditions of postnatal care. In China and other cultures, relatives, friends, or hired women often care for a baby in its first month of life while the mother recovers.

“The New York Angel Baby Birthing Center … has been officially registered and certified by the United States government and operated in a personalized, scientific and professional manner,” reads an announcement on a Chinese-language portal. “As long as you already have a US visa, let us do the rest to make your dreams come true.”

Another says: “Cross East US Maternity Service Center offers a full range of childbirth services in the US, allowing you to easily have an American baby with a higher starting point in life and more options in the future … Everything is governed by the relevant US laws. As long as you have a US visa, you can leave everything else to us. “

Families, according to some online advertisements, are promised help with everything from immigration processing to getting their baby’s medical care at a local government-regulated medical facility. “Our team will provide you with a complete service, from visa preparation to safe return to China, covering aspects of life, medical and legal treatment,” reads an announcement for the facility located at 48-33 192nd St in Queens.

Birth tourism it is “an immigration fraud, a burden to the American taxpayer and a risk to national security”, criticized Marguerite Telford, director of communications for the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) in Washington DC

“I see this as a serious national security concern and vulnerability,” the agent of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), Mark Zito, following the 2019 indictment of a birth tourism network south of California, saying that he feared that hostile governments would use the access of US citizens within them to “take advantage” of the US.

“Birth tourism can create American citizens who… do not necessarily share our values ​​and may have loyalties to countries of interest, [quienes] however, they can return to the United States as adults with their US passports in hand, “said Jon Feere, former ICE chief of staff.

No state or local agency contacted by the New York Post accepted responsibility for the baby care business. The Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) The city said it does not authorize or regulate such care facilities and referred to the New York Police Department.

The NYPD in turn said that immigration problems are handled by the “appropriate agency.” The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) said it had no jurisdiction. And the City Health Department indicated to the governor, in Albany. And the state Department of Health said it “has regulatory oversight of licensed health care facilities, like hospitals … not places involved in ‘birth tourism.’

Local elected officials who publicly demanded immediate investigation and reforms have also failed to act after the 2018 attack. “Once we have the facts, my colleagues and I will work very closely to close any loophole in the system and make sure we never see this kind of horror in our community again, ”said Ron Kim, a Queens State Assemblyman at the time.

Now the Korean-born Kim has ignored more than half a dozen messages seeking comment. Chinese-born city councilor Peter Koo (D) also did not respond to messages.

Kim told local media in 2018 that a crackdown on similar “unsafe” facilities in Los Angeles “spurred a new market in places like Queens and Long Island,” In New York.

Previously, in 2015, the feds dismantled a group of birthing centers in California and then, in 2019, they charged 19 people with running a birthing tourism network that cared for wealthy foreigners seeking US citizenship for their babies.

One of the defendants in that case, Dongyuan Li, paid cash for a $ 2.1 million house in Irvine, California and a $ 118,000 Mercedes car, according to the indictment. Since then, he has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit immigration and visa fraud, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California.

Babies born in the United States are American citizens under the 14th Amendment, a status coveted by many foreigners for the automatic access it provides to education, health care, employment, and other opportunities, sometimes funded by taxpayers.

Children enjoy US citizenship even if they quickly return to their mother’s homeland and grow up abroad. These US-born children can then accelerate their family members becoming residents and then US citizens once they reach adulthood, recalled Telford of the Center for Immigration Studies.

“American citizenship is still the most desirable thing in the world,” said Kenny Jiang, the attorney representing Chloe – one of the babies who survived badly in the 2018 attack in Queens – and her family. “The scale of the problem is just staggering.”

The CIS estimates that 33,000 babies are born to women on tourist visas each year in the US, while hundreds of thousands more babies are born to undocumented foreigners or mothers on temporary visas.

In early 2020, following the crackdown on these facilities in California, the government of Donald Trump ordered immigration officials to deny visas to women if they determined they would come to the United States solely to give birth.

And the Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) presented in January a bill it would make it illegal for a foreign national to travel to the US for the planned purpose of having a baby “US citizenship should not be for sale”, he claimed.

A month before, last December, six people were accused yesterday of operating from Long Island (NY) a network that brought foreign pregnant women to give birth in the United States, so that their babies automatically obtained citizenship, and helped them lie to obtain free medical benefits.

The United States automatically grants citizenship to all those born in its territory, something that does not happen in many developed countries around the world. The Trump administration tried to modify that law, claiming that it lends itself “to fraud and abuse,” but there was no progress on the matter.