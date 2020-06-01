Sthefany Brito’s pregnancy belly stole the show this Sunday (31) on the actress’ social network. Wearing pajamas, Igor Raschkovscky’s wife left her belly exposed and the size surprised her followers. ‘My God, all this is going very fast,’ said an internet user. ‘Boy the belly grows faster’, explained another fan of the future mom of Antônio Enrico

Sthefany Brito surprised her followers on Sunday (31) by showing her pregnant belly. “Belly after that Sunday lunch + a baby growing! And look for the whole day!”, He wrote in the caption of the photo in which he appears in his pajamas. “What a beautiful and full mommy,” praised a follower. “But already?” Asked a fan, frightened by the fast growth of the actress’s belly. “My God, this is all going very fast,” agreed another. “Boy, the belly grows faster,” said another Internet user.

Tea revelation had an exciting time with the couple’s pets

Sthefany Brito’s pregnancy is exciting. Revealed shortly after the actress publicly resumed her marriage to Igor Raschkovscky, it didn’t take long for the couple to discover the baby’s sex at a revelation tea just for the closest family members – due to the Coronavirus pandemic. And it was the way Sthefany dreamed, with the couple’s dogs announcing that the couple would have a boy.

Sthefany Brito cried when revealing her son’s name

Then it was Mom’s turn to announce the name of her first child. “I remembered that we have a couple of friends who have two children, the oldest is called Enrico. And Igor said: ‘Enrico is very beautiful’. And he became our Enrico!”, He said. But he revealed that the boy will have another name: “Igor said ‘love what do you think about putting Antonio before Enrico. It’s a way of honoring my grandfather’. And I was very touched, because Antônio is a name beautiful, but ours is very special because it has a double meaning. He didn’t remember, but Antônio was my father’s second name, who passed away. So I was very happy! “, he assumed, with tears in his eyes and a choked voice.

Sthefany Brito lists changes after discovering pregnancy

Even before she knew she was pregnant, Sthefany Brito has felt the effects of pregnancy on her body. “My chest was getting bigger and bigger and what caught my attention more than that, it was very sore. To take a bath I used to go in with my hands in front of the nipple because when the water touched, it hurt! Then the flea didn’t come not just behind the ear, but he turned on the general alert for the whole body! At the time I thought: ‘It is not possible! It is not possible! It is not possible!’ ” The actress also affirmed that shortly after receiving the test result, her shapes were physically altered and automatically shorts and pants no longer closed.

