Pregnant men? An experiment with mice suggests it might be possible

A team of scientists from the Shanghai Naval Medical University (China) have published the results of their research in which managed to get a male mouse to give birth by cesarean section after an experiment that involved mating it to a female mouse and transplanting its uterus. According to experts, this experiment could have “a profound impact on reproductive biology.”

Male and female, in a single creature

Specifically, the union (reminiscent of Frankenstein) of a male and female mouse joining their skin and sharing their blood, happened by transplanting a uterus into the male and also by implanting embryos in male and female rats. Scientists hoped that the blood of a pregnant female would help the male to have offspring.

The team used inbred Lewis mice, which are 21-23 days gestation, with groups of female rats selected for their uterus or to develop the initial embryo.

The results showed that the embryos developed to term, that is, 21.5 days depending on the gestation of the rodents, and they managed to obtain ten successful offspring from 27 “normal” embryos from male mice.

The baby mice managed to live to adulthood and also managed to reproduce without any ill effects on the animals. They had no obvious abnormalities in the heart, lung, liver, kidney, brain, testes, ovary, or uterus, based on a histological examination.