Pregnant makes baby shower one day after testing positive for COVID-19

A pregnant woman will be charged after she performed a baby shower with 20 guests, knowing that a day before he tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to the fact that parties and social gatherings are prohibited by the coronavirus pandemic.

And it is that the woman found it easy to perform the baby shower, when she is a few weeks away from giving birth, so she invited 20 people, who without hesitation attended the celebration.

Pregnant tested positive for COVID-19

But what the guests did not know is that the pregnant woman tested positive for COVID-19, and she decided to hide them from him in order to continue with the plans for the celebration, which took place last Sunday.

It was on Saturday when the future mother went to the Primary Health Care Center of the Presidente Perón neighborhood, to undergo a coronavirus test, since she had symptoms, she published the newspaper El Clarín.

Despite the positive result for COVID-19, the pregnant woman continued with her plans to celebrate the baby shower in style, so she decorated her house with white balloons and other objects for the occasion and received her guests, who arrived with various gifts.

The events were recorded in the Argentine city of Puerto MadrynAs far as the police had to go to cancel the celebration.

She hid from her guests that she was infected with coronavirus

And is that the woman not satisfied with hiding that she was infected with coronavirus, held the party clandestinely, since parties and social gatherings are currently prohibited in the country in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the woman’s neighbors, who realized that several people were arriving at the pregnant woman’s home, decided to speak to the police, according to what was published by the Argentine newspaper El Clarín.

The police arrived at the pregnant woman’s house, located in the Calle Bolivia, in the vicinity of the light industrial park, where they effectively confirmed that the woman was celebrating a baby shower, a traditional party that takes place prior to the birth of babies.

So they asked the guests to vacate the home, because parties cannot be held in these times of pandemic.

But the surprise for the guests was yet to come, since the host confessed that a day before she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

That is why the pregnant woman will now be charged in accordance with article 202 of the Penal Code, which highlights:

“Whoever spreads a dangerous and contagious disease to people will be punished with seclusion or prison from 3 to 15 years”.

And it was a relative of the pregnant woman who reported the events, that is, she was holding the baby shower, knowing that she was infected with COVIF-19, which is why she had not attended the celebration.

