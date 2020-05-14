Presenter Giovanna Ewbank appeared topless in new photos during pregnancy posted on Wednesday (13) on Instagram. In the 30th week of her third child, Zyan, the mother of Títi, 6 years old, and Bless, 5 years old, delighted a team of celebrities, such as Bruna Marquezine and Fernanda Paes Leme.

Giovanna Ewbank decided to share new photos of the growth of her belly in pregnancy: the presenter appeared topless, in a homely atmosphere and wearing only shorts. “30 weeks”, captioned the artist, waiting for her third heir, Zyan – name announced by the family on video on the eve of Mother’s Day. Some time later, Bruna Marquezine filled her friend with compliments: “Wow, I can’t! What a goddess! Mercy! I’m in love with this big belly! Linda,” said the actress, who has already proposed to help Gio in choosing the layette.

Famous friends highlight the pregnant woman’s beauty: ‘Stunning’

Like Bruna Marquezine, other celebrities expressed themselves in the comments. “Stunning”, defined

Mariana Ximenes. One of Giovanna’s closest friends,

Fernanda Paes Leme “created” a compliment: “Que lindeusa”. “Jesus loved!” He exclaimed

Fiorella Mattheis. The actress

Letícia Spiller was another who spoke: “How beautiful, Gio”.

Presenter opines on new curves: ‘Body perception changes’

Star of an essay done by her husband, Bruno Gagliasso, for the magazine “Marie Claire”, she told in an interview with the publication that

sees your body in a new way during pregnancy. “I’m loving myself, it’s very crazy how our perception of the body changes. I always thought that the breast was a feminine symbol as something more sensual, sometimes sexual. And now I see a source of food for the baby that is growing up being born here. “, argued Títi’s mother, 6 years old, and Bless, 5. Even with plans to have her child without surgery, she ponders:” If I can’t, I won’t be sad. The doctor will know what the best option for the The human body is very perfect. I am not afraid of anything, I never thought it would be so calm and full “.

Children reacted differently to pregnancy

In live chat with

Fábio Porchat, Gio delivered that

each of the heirs had a reaction when his brother came. “Títi thinks the baby is hers. Kisses my belly all day, wakes the baby up every morning. (…) Bless is kind of shitting, asks: ‘oh, the baby will be born when’. that it will be after his birthday “, recalled the wife of Bruno Gagliasso, analyzing the positive side of the period of isolation for the family. “Everyone is enjoying it a lot, this quarantine is making everyone live this pregnancy more, we try to see the positive sides,” he said.

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

