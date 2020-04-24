Presenter Giovanna Ewbank, in the 7th month of pregnancy, told Fabio Porchat on live this Thursday (23) how each of her children, Títi and Bless, is facing the arrival of their new brother. According to her, the 5-year-old firstborn is more attached while the boy is worried that the couple’s third child will be born after their birthday.

Giovanna Ewbank is excited about the arrival of her third child with Bruno Gagliasso. In the seventh month of pregnancy, the presenter talked to Fábio Porchat on live on Instagram and told how each of the heirs is reacting to the arrival of his brother. “Títi thinks the baby is hers. Kisses my belly all day, wakes the baby up every morning …”, she said of the 6-year-old first-born, author of a click of the bikini presenter on the family’s website.

Youngest son is less worried, says Giovanna

Good-natured, the artist explained that the younger son is less worried and only wanted to know if the new little brother,

which already moves a lot in the belly of the famous, could be born before he turns 6. “Bless is kind of shitting, he asks: ‘oh, the baby will be born when’. Then we explain that it will be after his birthday”, he said. Isolated with her family due to the period of social detachment, Bruno’s wife still noticed an optimistic aspect of experiencing pregnancy at that moment. “Everyone is enjoying it a lot, this quarantine is making everyone live this pregnancy more, we try to see the positive sides”, pondered Gio, praised by

Grazi Massafera

on selfie behind the scenes of a photo shoot done by her husband.

Giovanna notes Bless’s resemblance to her husband: ‘Shorty too’

During the chat between the presenters, the actor

João Vicente de Castro sent a virtual question, jokingly questioning whether the youngest was already taller than his father. When answering his friend, Giovanna mentioned a similarity in the appearance between father and son. “Bless is short too, Titi is longer, has legs … Bless is more attacked, just like Bruno”, signaled the artist, who had already

highlighted the similar personality between the actor and the heir.

Couple made their children’s use of technology more flexible

Giovanna was also asked by Porchat if she had changed the way her children relate to technological devices. The presenter indicated that Títi and Bless continue watching television for the same period, but have more access to the tablet intended for them. “What makes me more nervous is the Ipad, this issue of addiction to the screen”, he said. According to her, the two spent about two to three hours, only on weekends, before quarantine. Now, however, they have expanded to a few minutes after dusk. “Bless is all day asking me ‘mommy, are you at night?’, ‘What time is it at night'”, said the famous mom.

(By Marilise Gomes)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’