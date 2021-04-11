Pregnant? Evaluna creates suspicions of a possible pregnancy | Instagram

The daughter of Ricardo Montaner has made a dynamic in social networks that users began to confuse, because now his millions of followers suspect that now if he is waiting for his first child.

As you can remember, since Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner got married in February 2020, multiple paternity rumors have engulfed the singers.

Although the interpreter of ‘Vida de rico’ and the Venezuelan actress have revealed that they have strong desires to soon become fathersEvaluna also said a few months ago that what was holding her back were her projects with Nickelodeon.

Now I am under a contract with Nickelodeon, for now I cannot. I’m going to record six months. If they decide to do more seasons, we have to wait ”, said Evaluna.

However, some Internet users speculate that Ricardo Montaner’s daughter could now be pregnant, or that’s what they understood in a recent video.

All of this began when Evaluna challenged her followers to answer the following question: “Where do you feel God?” Things got out of hand when under the question, the actress and singer posted the following response:

In each fruit that I eat for my baby inside the belly “.

As expected, her followers went crazy and even managed to make Evaluna become a trend, without realizing that the 23-year-old artist had only reposted one of her followers’ responses.

So if, once again, it was a false alarm, Evaluna is not yet preparing to become a mom.

On the other hand, the Kids Voice continues to reveal a lot about the contestants and especially about the coaches, who in each broadcast reveal a little more about their past, present or their hopes for the future, this time it was Camilo, who With an open heart, he made it clear what his current dream is: to be a father.

During a recent broadcast, the interpreter of Favorite, engaged in a battle to have the talent of Edgar, one of the little ones that he added and that with his voice caused all the judges to turn around to add him to his team.

During the rebatinga to convince the boy to choose them, the small native of Colima, asked the Colombian if his mustache was “false or true”, to which the singer answered by approaching the minor, so that he could touch his mustache, and took the opportunity to play a joke on him and adjust his hairstyle.

Ay Cami, I already want you to be a father ”, expressed María José, touched by the singer’s interaction with the little one.

In fact, just in February, Ricardo Montaner revealed in a brief interview upon arriving at the airport that he already wants his daughter Evaluna to make him a grandfather.

Although he has two grown children, the fruit of his first marriage, as well as the singers Mau and Ricky, the Venezuelan undoubtedly cares about his youngest daughter Evaluna, almost a year after he married the Colombian Camilo, Ricardo Montaner mentioned that very soon the couple could have a baby.

I’m waiting for them to manifest, but they are waiting for Evaluna to finish her series with Nickelodeon and I think they will order later. I’m desperate, ”added Ricardo Montaner.

However, as we mentioned, last year, Evaluna told in an interview with José Luis Rodríguez El Puma that she could not get pregnant due to the contract she has with Nickelodeon for the Club 57 series, which was initially for six months, but that it existed the possibility of it spreading.

So unfortunately the only thing left is to keep waiting and see until when that dream could be fulfilled for both of them.