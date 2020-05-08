Carol Dias entered the 4th month of her first pregnancy. Future mother of a girl, Kaká’s wife posted a bikini photo displayed on her tummy and was named by celebrities like Maisa and Claudia Leitte. Carol’s mother also pampered her daughter and is looking forward to the birth of her granddaughter. On another occasion, the model said that the former player’s children are also looking forward to the arrival of his sister

Future first-time mom, Carol Dias shared a new photo of her pregnant belly. Kaká’s wife is expecting a baby girl and has entered the 4th month of pregnancy. In a bikini, the model showed her tattoo. “I already love you so much and I don’t even love you all yet,” wrote Carol. The model and player of the Brazilian team started to be seen together in 2016, took over the relationship the following year and got married in 2019, in a ceremony in which his sons, Luca and Isabella took the rings.

Carol won praise from celebrities for pregnancy: ‘Linda’

The model’s post earned a lot of praise from followers. Maisa Silva responded with a heart emoticon. “What a beautiful thing,” added Luciele Di Camargo. Claudia Leitte drooled and put passionate emoticons. “Beautiful mom” and “is the most delicious phase of life …. and knowing that there is unconditional love, a love beyond life” were other comments. Carol’s mother, Simone Leite is looking forward to her granddaughter’s arrival. “That’s where the most beautiful mommy !! Grandma is already dreaming about her,” she said.

Carol cited care of Kaká’s children with pregnancy

According to the model, the stepchildren are expecting to have a baby sister. “Isabella won’t let me carry a box of staples because she says I can’t carry weight,” said Carol, who should not display photos of the child after birth, contrary to what she has been doing in the evolution of pregnancy. “I will probably take a lot of pictures of my daughter because I have always loved photos and I will want to record everything. But I think I will not post. Forgive me! I’ve been thinking about it a lot. I’m still not sure, but the possibility is great,” he said before he knew. the sex of the baby.

Rosanne Mulholland will be the mother of a boy

Who is also expecting the first child is the girlfriend of Marcos Veras, with whom he has been in contact since 2017. Rosanne Mulholland told days ago that the baby is a boy and will be baptized David. In an interview, the actress stated that she has been facing some pregnancy symptoms, such as back pain and tiredness. “I didn’t get very sick (in the first quarter), I just had a slight discomfort at lunchtime and a lot of sleep. In the second, I was in a good mood, however, I couldn’t enjoy everything as I would like because of the quarantine”, he added. The list of future moms also includes Mayana Moura and Ana Paula Siebert, both in the final stretch of pregnancy. Mother of Títi and Bless, Giovanna Ewbank is expecting her first child.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

