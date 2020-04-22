Kaka is completing 38 years and was honored by his wife, Carol Dias, pregnant with her first child. The influencer shared photos of the wedding, which took place in November 2019, and won a kiss on the belly of her husband, with whom she has been in relationship for almost 4 years. ‘I love you infinite and beyond!’ Said Carol, who played with the age of the former Brazilian team player: ‘My old man!’

Pregnant for the first time, Carol Dias used her social networks to honor her husband, Kaka. The former player of São Paulo and the Brazilian national team turns 38 this Wednesday (22). In her Stories, the influencer appears winning a kiss on the belly of her husband, Luca’s father, 11 years old, and Isabella, 8 years old, fruits of her marriage to Carol Celico. “I love you, Daddy,” wrote Carol, who has been with the former athlete since 2016 – they took over the relationship the following year and became engaged in January 2019.

Kaka woman joked with her husband’s age: ‘Old man’

In the Instagram feed, Carol Dias recalled photos of the wedding, held last November. “Happy birthday, my love. May you know every day how much you are loved, that the Lord Jesus will grant you many more and many years of life so that you can transform many lives through yours”, she wished to influence. “The rest you already know: I love you infinite and beyond! Thank you for existing”, completed. With good humor, Carol played with her husband’s age. “Congratulations, my old man is thirty-eight,” he fired. And Kaká returned the declaration. “Thank you very much, my love! Thank you for accepting to be part of my story !!! I love you”, he replied.

Sons of Kaka are anxious for brother’s arrival

Sharing the evolution of pregnancy in their social network accounts, Carol said that Luca and Isabella are looking forward to the arrival of their first child. “They reacted much better than we expected. They are super happy, they are sure that they will always have their space. They are also eager to know the sex,” he said, adding that the children are more careful with her after they learn about the pregnancy. “Isabella won’t let me carry a box of staples because she says I can’t carry weight. Luca said he wants Lucas to be called, if he’s a man, to look like his name and so on …”, she reported, indicating the couple’s preference for biblical names, such as Noah, Davi, Pedro, José and Ester.

Kaka woman thinks not to show photos of her son

Discreet at the beginning of the relationship, Carol has already made it clear that the couple may not expose their son’s photos. “I will probably take a lot of pictures of my son (a) because I have always loved photos and I will want to record everything. But I think I will not post. Forgive me! I’ve been thinking about it a lot. I’m still not sure, but the possibility is great,” he said. the model, who approached her husband through religion.

