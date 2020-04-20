Ana Paula Siebert bet on a trendy bikini and took a photo with her sister, Duda, by the pool of her mansion during the quarantine. This Sunday (19), the model told fans that self-production, even if to stay at home, increases her self-esteem during the final stretch of pregnancy

The similarity between Ana Paula Siebert and her sister, Duda, again impressed Internet users on social networks. This Sunday (19), Roberto Justus’ wife set up a neat production and photographed showing the belly of the final stretch of gestation at the edge of the pool of his house. On click, the fans compared the two. “You are twins, right?” Asked one person. “They’re the same,” fired another. “Too similar,” said one more.

Ana Paula Siebert says how to increase self-esteem in pregnancy

Moments before the photo, Ana Paula Siebert commented with followers that the process of dressing up improves her self-esteem in late pregnancy. “I feel that sometimes I feel like getting left out, because my belly is heavy, I’m more tired, I’m not in the same mood that I always had, but it’s okay. I’m happy with life. But I feel that when I wake up and get ready, I get better all day. So I’ll get ready “, he said.

Ana Paula Siebert warns about coronavirus in pregnancy

Amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Ana Paula Siebert also detailed her care routine to avoid infection during pregnancy. “Pregnant women are in the risk group, they were included, there is no study yet on how it can harm the baby, the vast majority of doctors said that it does not pass to the fetus, but it is not yet possible to prove 100%, because they had babies of positive mothers who took corona, but it is not known whether they took it in the belly or at the time of delivery. So, I’m taking care of myself, when I go out I put on a mask, wash my hands, I have alcohol gel, I only go out when necessary. I know they are not all the people who can, but who can, must take care of themselves “, he said.

Roberto Justus suffers accusation of actress on the web. Understand!

On Twitter, Roberto Justus was criticized by actress Gabi Lopez for giving his position on the coronavirus. The businessman would have referred to the disease as a “cold sore” and said that the numbers of infected and killed around the world did not explain a “collective hysteria”. Defended by Ana Paula Siebert, the presenter made a new reflection. “I started to believe that the best way (to deal with the crisis) is this momentary isolation, mainly to avoid a collapse in the health system. This which is perhaps the biggest problem at this moment, which can cause many more deaths”, he started,

Businessman reflects on the country’s economy during quarantine

In a new speech, Roberto Justus was in favor of quarantine, but reflected on what self-isolation can imply in Brazil’s economy. “But this isolation cannot go on for long. We need to find a middle ground. In my view, the country can take a maximum of about 30 days. After that, we will need to charge governments with plans to gradually release the population and turn the economic wheel. , always preserving risk groups “, he said. In the final stretch of the “BBB20”, Tiago Leifert was criticized by Tatá Werneck when he revealed the coronavirus to the participants and reported the disease as a “cold”.

(By Rahabe Barros)

See too:

Romana Novais resumes fitness routine and shows shape after Ravi’s birth