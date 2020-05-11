Flávia Viana showed her pregnancy belly in a photo of top and panties. Waiting for her first child with Marcelo Zangrandi, the presenter reported anxiety to discover the baby’s sex. ‘Thinking about how to make the revelation tea, I wanted to wait a while to see if this very difficult pandemic moment passes, if suddenly I would be able to reunite the family later on but the anxiety to know the sex is tightening’

In a top and panties, Flávia Viana showed her pregnancy belly in photos published on Instagram this Monday (11). Waiting for her first child with Marcelo Zangrandi, to whom she was engaged in May last year, the presenter spoke about the anxiety to discover the sex of the baby. The influencer is already Sabrina’s mother, the result of a previous relationship. “The puppy being my photographer. We are already 4 months old. Thinking about how to make the revelation tea, I wanted to wait a while to see if this very difficult pandemic moment passes, if suddenly I would be able to reunite the family later on but the anxiety to know sex is tightening up. Let’s start thinking about something virtual “, he commented.

Celebrities praise Flávia Viana in photos on Instagram

First time father, Marcelo praised Flávia on the web. The two plan to make the union official in January 2021. “My God. Thank you for this wonderful woman and for carrying our son. I love you, my love,” he declared. Fernanda Keulla was not left out and commented: “Flavinha, you beautiful! May God bless your family and this gift from Him!”. “Linda,” said Andressa Suita. “Flávia, you look perfect,” said Marcela Fetter. “What a beautiful mother,” added Drika Marinho. “Congratulations !!! May God bless the family”, wished Bruno Rezende. Former BBBs Angela Munhoz and Mariana Felício also responded to the record.

Sthefany Brito reveals that she is pregnant with her first child

The Mother’s Day Sunday was also remarkable for Sthefany Brito. The actress announced that she is pregnant with her first child with Igor Raschkovscky and posted a photo with the couple’s two dogs to announce the news. “I can’t believe that I’m writing and living this moment, with tears in my eyes, and my heart full of gratitude I come to share with you the best news I have ever received in my entire life … London and Montininho were promoted to older brothers and I (can’t believe it) I’m going to be a mommy! We’re pregnant “, the artist said.

Actress declares to her husband on social media

In the post, Sthefany also declared for her husband. The actress resumed her marriage to Igor in February 2020, about six months after announcing the separation. “Love, thank you for embarking on this journey with me! We love you daddy! And on Mother’s Day, (my first with a baby in the oven), I only wish to be 1/10 of the mother that Sandra was and is for us! Mother, thank you for everything and more than ever thank you for living this magical moment together with me! I love you so much! Happy our day! And happy day to all moms! Those at heart, those of pet, those of blood, those that create, who care “, he wished.

(By Patrícia Dias)

