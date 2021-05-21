Pregnancy at 19 years, Lady Gaga, a producer traumatized her for life | INSTAGRAM

When we see a famous person, full of success in her career, we never imagine that behind her there is a dark past and this is the case of Lady Gaga, who suffered an unfortunate event at the 19 years in which a music producer ab * s her and let her get her pregnant.

This is how he shared it after appearing in the Documentary show from Oprah Winfrey and the prince harry, “The me you can’t see”, where the singer spoke of how much she has struggled to achieve good mental health after that event.

It happened in an interview, in which the actress also addressed the delicate theme, a rape by a music producer, to whom he said that he prefers not to mention his name so as not to relate in any way to him.

He said: “I was 19 years old and I was working on music and a producer told me ‘take off your clothes’ and I said ‘no’ and I left and they told me that they were going to burn all my music. And they kept asking me and I froze and I … I don’t even remember. And I won’t say his name. Now I understand this #MeToo movement and I understand that a lot of people feel really comfortable with it. I don’t want to face this person ever again, ”as she cried and made contact with herself again.

It was many years later that he came to relive the trauma in such a way that he even felt the same as that time he went through the event, so he needed the attention of a mental health professional: a psychiatrist.

Years later, she had to go to the hospital and even claimed that she could not feel her body thanks to the great pain she was feeling at that time until she was numb. After being sick for a long time, she realized that these symptoms are the same as the ones she felt after she was seen and when she found out that she was pregnant.

She was locked in a study for months suffering from vomiting and feeling very ill at her parents’ home. He also added that it is not the first time that his body behaves in this way but that it had also happened to him on numerous occasions that he froze thanks to those hard feelings he had.

She had a total psychotic break and could not continue being herself for years she was doing MRI scans and they never found anything in her health but her body was remembering the trauma.

Her brain was disconnected when she was in a total panic and she went into states of ultra paranoia, she even felt that there was a black cloud that followed her where she went telling her that she was worthless and that she even thought about death.

The singer even went so far as to self-harm to express her pain instead of having it inside to feel that pain on her own skin. He has had a very long healing process and has had a slow improvement but has managed to move forward, however he only needs a small reaction to feel bad again so he has to be very careful.

Lady Gaga had to learn to get out of that asymmetrical state to be able to continue with her life through techniques that she learned during the last years.